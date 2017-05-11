Politics: Justitia et pax Europe and Comece, debate on “transitional justice”

(Brussels) “Securing Democracy and Justice in Post-Communist Europe”: this topic will be the focus of an open debate in Brussels on 16 May organised by Justice and Peace Europe with the support of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (Comece). The starting point will be the concept of “transitional justice”, a series of pathways whose goal is to secure a fairer society even before seeking justice. This approach was behind the efforts to establish the truth as a path to reconciliation in contexts like that of the Rwandan genocide, or in the Middle East or even in the Balkans. At the seminar in Brussels – which will be held at the COMECE headquarters, Square de Meeus -, Slovenian Jesuit Peter Rozic, with expertise in democratisation and regime change in the former Soviet Union and East-Central Europe, will analyse the deadlock in the democratisation of this region of Europe by applying the concept of “transitional corruption”: in order to achieve real democratic development in former Yugoslavia, there must be reconciliation between the different ethnic groups by establishing the truth of the facts, asking for forgiveness, and giving the victims some sort of compensation. Studies suggest that wherever these processes occur, it is more difficult for the “social scourge” of corruption to spread. Stefan Lunte, Secretary General of Justice and Peace, will introduce the work; Fr. Rozic’s address will be followed by a debate.