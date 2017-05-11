EU-United Kingdom: Brexit, today European Parliament hearing on citizens’ rights

(Brussels) “The millions of EU citizens living in the UK will be among those affected the most by Brexit”. During the upcoming negotiations with London, the EU “wants to reach a deal to protect their rights as soon as possible”, reads the website of the European Parliament (www.europarl.europa.eu). To this end, the European Parliament is holding a hearing today on the situation and rights of EU citizens living in the UK. The hearing is organised by the civil liberties, employment and petition committees. The MEPs will “discuss with experts the issues facing EU citizens in the EU and the best ways to protect their rights”. “Safeguarding people’s rights in the wake of Brexit is a priority for the Parliament, including those of Brits living in other EU countries”. The Parliament has adopted a position on 6 April stressing the importance of securing equal and fair treatment for EU citizens living in the UK (over 3 million) and British citizens living in a EU country (1.2 million). The parliamentary hearing can be followed on the EP website from 3pm.