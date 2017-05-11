EU Parliament: plenary meeting, a debate on the situation of Christians in the Middle East. Gonzales Pons (EPP), “protecting minorities”

(Brussels) “The situation of Christians in the Middle East”: this is the topic that will be discussed by the European Parliament in Strasbourg, next week. The European People’s Party actually insisted to have this item added to the agenda of the plenary meeting: the discussion with the High Representative for Foreign Policy, Federica Mogherini, will take place on Tuesday 16th May, in the afternoon. In this respect, Spanish MEP Esteban Gonzalez Pons, deputy president of the EEP group, stated to SIR: “The addition of this debate to the agenda of the European Parliament’s plenary meeting is a success of the EEP group. We support the protection of religious minorities all over the world”; therefore, “this will be an important opportunity to report about the situation that Christians sometimes endure in the Middle East and to try and help find effective, lasting solutions”.