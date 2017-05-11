Austria: Vienna, Rennweg monastery celebrates its 300th anniversary. The enclosed monastery opens its doors for the celebrations

On Saturday, May 13th, the monastic Order of the Visitation of Holy Mary (or Visitation Sisters or Salesian Sisters), founded by St Francis de Sales, will be celebrating the 300th anniversary of the laying of the first stone of the Monastery of Rennweg, in Vienna. This is the oldest monastery in the Austrian capital, a place loved and respected by all of the population. The Visitation Sisters are en enclosed order and abide by the rules of silence and contemplation: for the first time in the last 50 years, they will be opening the doors of the monastery for a spiritual feast, with music and meditation trails that will plunge the pilgrims into the silence of Rennweg. The monastery is commonly known as the “twin sister”, since its first stone was laid on May 13th 1717, the day Maria Theresa, designated heiress to the Hapsburgs’ throne, was born. A girls’ educational and training centre was originally located in the monastery until 1927. The Order was founded in 1610 by St Francis de Sales and Jane Frances de Chantal, in France. Originally, it dealt with charity, as well as caring for and educating girls with its schools and colleges. Since 1615, it has been an enclosed order. The order has 150 communities all over the world, and all monasteries are independent and, gathered in geographical federations, they directly report to the Holy See. The German federation includes 10 monasteries in Germany (6), Austria (2), Croatia (1) and in the Czech Republic (1), with a total number of 120 sisters.