Pope Francis: to Pope Tawadros, “May we continue to advance together on our journey towards the same Eucharistic table”

“May we continue to advance together on our journey towards the same Eucharistic table, and grow in love and reconciliation”. Pope Francis expressed this hope in the message he sent to His Holiness Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of Saint Mark, to mark the “Day of Friendship” between Copts and Catholics, which has been celebrated in Egypt on 10 May since 2014. The Day also marks the anniversary of the meeting in Rome 40 years ago, in 1973, between Paul VI and Pope Shenouda III, which led to the signing of a Common Declaration that somehow put an end to “centuries of difficult history”. Soon after Pope Francis’ election, Pope Tawadros decided to meet the new Pontiff of the Church of Rome for the first time on 10 May, and their encounter marked the beginning of a new friendship which led to Pope Francis’ visit to Cairo this year.

“I once more express my profound appreciation for your hospitality – the Pope wrote – and for our moving meeting and common prayer as brothers in Christ. I am especially grateful that we have strengthened our baptismal unity in the body of Christ by declaring together ‘that we, with one mind and heart, will seek sincerely not to repeat the Baptism that has been administered in either of our Churches for any person who wishes to join the other’. Our bonds of fraternity ‘challenge us to intensify our common efforts to persevere in the search for visible unity in diversity, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit’”.

The Pope recalled that on this journey towards the full communion, the Churches are sustained “by the example of the martyrs”. And he concluded by saying: “I assure Your Holiness of my continued prayers for you, and for peace in Egypt and the Middle East”. “May the Spirit of peace bestow on us an increase of hope, friendship and harmony”.