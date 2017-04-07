Syria: US strikes. Mr Juncker (EU Commission) supports American action. “Redouble efforts towards peace. Political transition needed”

(Brussels) “There is a clear distinction between air strikes on military targets and the use of chemical weapons against civilians”. The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said this about the air strikes carried out by the US in Syria. The European institutions in Brussels closely follow the developments of the situation in the Middle East, keeping in close contact with Washington, the United Nations, and the various foreign offices of Member States. “Efforts to stem the spiral of violence in Syria and work towards a lasting peace should be redoubled”, Mr Juncker went on to say, as he again condemned the chemical weapons attack on civilians carried out in Syria a few days ago. “Only a political transition can lead to such an outcome”, he added. President Juncker and the European Commission “as a whole stand ready to play their part”. A similar stance was also taken by the governments of several European countries, starting with Berlin and Paris.