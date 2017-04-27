EU Parliament: Hungary under the lens for freedom of education, law on NGOs, and referendum on Europe. Orban’s defence

(Brussels) Hungary is still under the lens of the EU. A number of measures taken by Viktor Orban’s government seem to infringe the basic values of the European Union and attack fundamental rights. This has been revealed by the discussions that are taking place in Brussels. The European Parliament, gathered on its plenary session, held a discussion on Hungary. Pride of place was given to the law on education in Hungary, that hits the Central European University, and the rules on NGOs and asylum seekers; another problem is the governmental survey “National consultation – Let’s stop Brussels!”, regarded as a sort of referendum against EU integration. Yesterday, the MEPs considered the new law on education to be “an attack on academic freedom” and NGOs “to be targeted to suppress controversial voices” in the country. Some Hungarian MPs and leaders of political groups defended the moves made by the Hungarian government, claiming that “society needs rules, and the member states are entitled to regulate education”. Hungary is also accused of not having accepted to open its borders to immigrants. The first deputy president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, who was there, stated that a legal review of the new law on education “confirmed that it is incompatible with the EU’s legislation” and announced that infringement proceedings will be initiated. The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, who was also there, answered that the accusation that his government intends to close the Central European University “is false” and described the national consultation as “a democratic tool”. In his opinion, the law on NGOs “follows in the US footsteps”. “We want to reform the EU, but Hungary – Orban said – is indisputably committed to Europe”. During May’s plenary meeting, the European Parliament will pass a resolution on Hungary. On his part, the leader of the EPP group, the German Manfred Weber, which Orban’s government is a member of, stated: “We will wait for the EU Commission to find out how compatible the new Hungarian law on university is with the EU laws. We believe freedoms of education and science are European, non-negotiable fundamental rights, and they must be preserved. This applies to Hungary as well. That’s why we supported today’s debate at the European Parliament, and we think Prime Minister Viktor Orban addressing this matter with the MEPs to be a good thing. The Hungarian government must keep implementing the EU Commission’s recommendations, as it has always done”.