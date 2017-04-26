Russia: St Petersburg, Christian inter-confessional committee. “Faith and the overcoming of civilian arguments”

The meeting of the Christian inter-confessional advisory committee, an organisation founded in 1993 to “promote cooperation between Christians living in Post-Soviet states”, started in St Petersburg this morning. Today’s meeting will be focussed on “Faith and the overcoming of civilian arguments: taking stock of a century”. Guest speakers include delegates of the Russian Orthodox Church, Catholic Church, Armenian Apostolic Church Protestant church, Lutheran and Baptist churches, Pentecostal communities and Adventist churches from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kirghizstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldavia, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Estonia. The meeting’s guests will “discuss the dramatic events of the XX century in their spiritual backgrounds and consequences”, as explained in a notice posted on the website of the news service of the metropolis of St Petersburg. The programme includes three “theme reports” from metropolitan bishop Ilarion Alfeev, head of the Department for external relations of the Patriarchate of Moscow, mgr. Paolo Pezzi, ordinary of the archdiocese of the Mother of God in Moscow, and the Lutheran bishop of Daugavpils (Latvia), Einars Alpe. This will be followed by a plenary meeting and a discussion of the final documents. The Committee is “a place of constant dialogue among Christians” to get to “work out guidelines on urgent issues in inter-confessional and interreligious relationships” and help “raise awareness of the Christian moral ideals”.