EU Parliamrnt: plenary meeting in Brussels, state of rights in Hungary. Prime Minister Orban gives a speech

(Brussels) The state of fundamental rights in Hungary is the first topic on the agenda of the plenary meeting of the European Parliament, taking place in Brussels today and tomorrow. There will be Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the deputy president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans. “The MEPs – as stated in a notice by the EU Assembly – are expected to raise the issue of the new law on higher education, which seems to directly hit the Central European University”. The debate “will probably also address the bill of law that restraints the scope of work of non-governmental organisations, a recently-passed law for the automatic detention of asylum seekers, as well as media pluralism and judicial independence”. Today’s session should also include a discussion of the outcome of the Turkish referendum with the High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Federica Mogherini. In addition, the new EU Commission’s propositions for the European Pillar of Social Rights will be discussed: employment and welfare commissioner Marianne Thyssen will give a speech.