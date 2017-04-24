Portugal: Bishops’ plenary meeting in Fatima. Family life, catechesis and Pope’s next visit on the agneda

Portugal’s Bishops Conference (Cep) is meeting in Fatima from today to April 27th to appoint its president and the directors of its Committees for the three years 2017-2020. During the 191st plenary meeting, the Bishops announced that, as well as keeping reflecting on Pope Francis’s apostolic exhortation “Amoris laetitia”, they will draw up a Pastoral Letter called: “Catechesis: the joy of meeting Jesus Christ” and another two documents, one about fire prevention and one about Correctional Pastoral services. During the meeting, they will also arrange the last organisational measures in the run-up to the celebrations for the “100th anniversary of the apparitions” and the Holy Father’s much-awaited visit in Fatima, due on May 12th and 13th. According to the statutory resolutions passed in November 2010, the president and deputy president of the Catholic Bishops’ board shall be appointed among the 21 holders of the local dioceses and the Military Ordinariate.