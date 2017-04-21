Czech Republic: tomorrow’s march for family and life, “Family based on marriage – best prevention of abortions”

(Bratislava) – “Basic things in life are simple. A family based on marriage is the best prevention against thousands of abortions. Examples speak louder” – this is the invitation for the National March for Family and Life 2017 taking place tomorrow in Prague. The initiative is strongly supported by the Czech Bishops’ Conference, and organizers hope that the participation of people of good will will beat last year’s figures of several thousand people marching for natural values. “It is beautiful when families take to the streets and remind the whole society that they expect its understanding and support. It is not just about these people, it is about our nation, about humanity and its place on this planet”, explains Cardinal Dominik Duka, Archbishop of Prague. The Catholic bishops underline the fact that “society has many tools to influence the quality of family life – tax system and benefits, family-friendly environment, common human decency towards people in need, pro-family education based on natural values”, and invite the politicians and authorities in charge to listen to “the voice of the march” and be inspired by it. For more information: http://pochodprozivot.cz.