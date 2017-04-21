Comece: report on work. Father Poquillon, “human beings at the heart of European public policies”

(Brussels) “By creating social bonds, sharing field experiences, highlighting new options and building bridges between people of good will, the Church is willing to put human beings back at the heart of public policies for the common good. This is the mission that Comece tries to accomplish by making the Catholic voice heard in the dialogue between the Churches of the 28 member states and the institutions of the European Union”. This has been written by father Olivier Poquillon, general secretary of the Commission of the EU Bishops Conferences (Comece), in his introduction to the Yearly Report 2016, posted on Comece’s website, which sums up the main projects, events and publications that European bishops have been working at last year. The review covers the areas that Comece is responsible for and are most relevant to the EU: migration and asylum, health and bioethics, ecology and sustainability, justice and fundamental rights, intercultural dialogue and education, economic and social policies, external action, freedom of religion. The picture is completed by a wide gallery of pictures and information about the organisation of Comece, the 28 member bishops of the plenary assembly, the members of the secretariat, and a summary of expenses (that in 2016 amounted to 1,189,249 euros, entirely covered by the member Bishops Conferences). The report can be downloaded in English at www.comece.eu.