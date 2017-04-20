Russia: Moscow, presentation of book on Benedict XV, “the apostle of peace”, and a tribute to Pope Benedict XVI’s 90th birthday

“Through the time lens: Benedict XV, the apostle of peace” is the title of the book by Natalia Zazulina which will be presented tomorrow, 21st April, at the state library of foreign literature, in Moscow. “The book deals with some less-known pages of the First World War”, as explained by the publishers of the book, printed in Russian and English. “It is a detailed report of the way during the war” Benedict XV “consistently invited all heads of state and government to peace negotiations and to immediately end the war”. The book also tells about the many humanitarian initiatives carried out by Benedict XV and the way, “in defiance of confessional differences, he and the International Red Cross” worked to “save the prisoners of war”. The foreword was written by the Russian Ambassador to the Holy See, Alexander Avdeyev, and archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, formerly a nuncio to Russia from 2011 to 2016. Other guest speakers at the book presentation will include the current nuncio to Russia, mgr. Celestino Migliore, the archbishop of Moscow, Paolo Pezzi, the director of the library, Vadim Duda; and a delegate of the Russian Orthodox Church. During the evening, a tribute will be paid to the 90th birthday of Pope Benedict XVI with the presentation of a bas-relief by Russian artist Alexander Burganov and the performance of four music pieces by Pavel Karmanov, one of which will be dedicated to Pope Ratzinger.