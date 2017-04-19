Europe: Mogherini (EU) to SIR, “peace is first objective. Cooperating is more convenient than fighting”

(Brussels) “Peace inside our borders remains the primary conquest of united Europe. We achieved this goal thanks to European integration, after having battled each other for centuries. Peace remains the goal yet to be achieved beyond our borders, from Syria to Libya, from Palestine to Africa”. In an interview with SIR news agency, Federica Mogherini comments on the international situation she has to deal with as High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission. In order to build peace, she says, in the face of countless ongoing conflicts, the threat of terrorism and the challenge of migrations, “the recipe is very simple” despite “the challenge linked to its implementation”. “It consists in the constant quest for common solutions, points of contacts, ways out whereby instead of seeing one side winning over the other, the end of the war will benefit all those involved”. This is, in her opinion, “the European lesson: cooperating is more convenient than fighting against each other. Moreover, people, their lives, the communities, are the primary concern, along with conflict prevention, investing in humanitarian support, cooperation for development, promotion of human rights. Peace is not only the absence of war. Peace needs to be built”.