Poland: CBOS, “4% of the population would take refugees in”. Mgr. Zadarko, “opening up to our neighbours in distress”

The director for immigration at the Polish Bishops Conference, monsignor Krzysztof Zadarko, says he “is deeply saddened” by the latest figures that say 4 per cent of Poles “would really like” to take in refugees coming from the warring Middle East. The survey of the Polish institute Cbos (Public survey institute) that has been regularly carried out since 2015 found that the part of the population that is against taking in the refugees arrived in the EU from the Middle East and Africa is growing all the time (now 74%). Since December 2015, the Poles who reject Middle Eastern and African immigrants have constantly outnumbered those who would like to take them in. However, 55% of the Polish population would accept Ukrainian refugees, regardless of their faith or ethnic origin. “We should be more open to our neighbours in distress”, points out mgr. Zadarko, who emphasises how “inadequate” is, in this scenario, the “local assistance” planned by the Polish government as the best solution for the Syrian populations, that, as pointed out by the prelate, “escape war in dozens of thousands”.