Holy Land Collection: Card. Sandri, “supporting the Holy Land means making concrete contribution to peace”

“We should try to be effective peacemakers, not just by words. Supporting the Holy Land means to make a concrete contribution to peace, to show that living together in peace and security is possible, in Israel, Palestine, Syria, and Iraq. To do away with terrorism and extremism and bring peoples closer to coexistence and tolerance”. This is the message that Card. Leonardo Sandri, Prefect of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, sends today, Good Friday, the day on which the Church collection traditionally goes to the Holy Land. “Helping Christians in those lands is a contribution to peace”, the Prefect said in an interview with SIR news agency. “War, violence, terrorism – he explained –have forced Christians to emigrate. The work of the Church is not just about the diplomatic relations that the Holy See has with various countries which are asked to do all they can to guarantee peace and security – the preconditions for people to stay – but also spiritual and material support” to all the countries affected “mourning all the victims, not just those of Christian faith”. During the interview, Card. Sandri also stressed the importance of pilgrimages, which he called “a Collection within the Collection. They are of great support to local Christians as many of them work in the religious tourism industry. The decrease in the number of pilgrims undermines their livelihood”. In the year 2015-2016, the Collection raised $5,275,601.56 + €1,833,339.20.