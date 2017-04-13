+++ Patriarch Bartholomew to SIR: common Easter date, “it reminds us of the painful division between Christian Churches” +++

“It does not happen every year, but, every time it happens, it is a powerful sign that reminds us of the painful division between the Christian Churches as well as of our call and our duty to strive for greater reconciliation between Christian believers, for whom Our Lord prayed the night of His betrayal: ‘That all of them may be one’ (John, 17,21)”. This was pointed out by the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, in an exclusive interview with SIR, a few days before Holy Easter, which this year Christians of all Churches will be celebrating on the same date. A coincidence that rarely happens in history, since the Orthodox use the Julian calendar, while Protestants and Catholics resort to the Gregorian calendar. “The truth – Bartholomew goes on – is that, when we are united in our response to contemporary challenges and in facing modern crises, our message is always much more powerful and even much more believable. Because the Resurrection is not just a symbol of power and victory; it is first and foremost a sign of God’s love and compassion. It is for His love of the world that God became human, became incarnate, died for our sins and resurrected from the dead. When we partake of His divine compassion, then we too can experience and express the belief that life is stronger than death and light is stronger than darkness”. The next “common” Easter date will be in 2025, the year of the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea (325), which was the first Ecumenical Council in a still-undivided Christian world.