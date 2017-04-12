Germany: Easter Gospel available in 14 different languages online. A service for migrants

Many languages, one message: the translation of the Easter Gospel, from St John chapter 20, is available online in 14 different languages. Especially on feast days, migrants and refugees wish to read excerpts from the Bible in their mother tongue to understand and be challenged by their faith and the faith of those who host and welcome them. Hence the decision by the German Catholic Church and the Evangelical Churches in Germany to share St. John’s Gospel in many languages so as to build a pastoral bridge in all homes. A PDF file is available for download on the website of the Catholic Association for Bible Studies www.bibelwerk.de/home and on the website of the German Biblical Society www.die-bibel.de to help all pastoral ministers and the leaders of ecclesial welcome groups to share the joy of the Easter message with migrants and refugees. The Easter Gospel is available in the following languages spoken by the largest linguistic groups in Germany: Arabic, Dari (Afghanistan), English, French, Farsi, Italian, Kurdish, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Turkish, and Urdu (Pakistan). The translations may be of help to all pastors working with migrants and refugees and may also be used in the small communities located all across Germany or in refugee camps for the Ester celebration. Likewise, the Gospel may be read out in different languages during the Easter Vigil, depending on the communities present.