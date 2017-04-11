United States: San Bernardino shooting. Bishop Barnes, “today, we can only mourn. God, the only comfort. But we’ll start again”

“I pray for the victims and for the entire schooling community after today’s shooting at North Park Elementary School”: it was said by mgr. Gerald R. Barnes, Bishop of San Bernardino, California (Usa). Who added: “Sometimes, the only thing we can do is mourn, and this is one of those days. We’ll stand up again. We’ll start again. We’’ll get stronger. But today emotion is overwhelming. The only comfort at this painful time is God”. Yesterday morning, an armed man, Cedric Anderson, 53 years old, entered the North Park Elementary School. He went for the room in which his wife, Karen Elaine Smith, 53 years old, was teaching and shot her dead. The two had been married for a few months and separated for one month. He accused her of being unfaithful. One of Mistress Smith’s pupils, en eight-year-old child, Jonathan Martinez, died in the attack. Another pupil, 9 years old, was seriously injured and is now in hospital. He is in a stable condition, he should recover. A new tragedy strikes in San Bernardino, then, after the attack, an Islamic-inspired one that time, in December 2015, in which 14 people died and 22 had been seriously injured.