Luxembourg: joint Easter message of Christian Churches. “Faith in Resurrection is a source of joy, hope and charity”

“In an increasingly uncertain and bewildered world, Christians join their voices to proclaim the victory of life over death, they state their faith in Resurrection; they strive to get to know Jesus Christ better and make Him known, along with the power of His resurrection and the communion of His sufferings”. This was written by the members of the Council of Christian Churches in Luxembourg, in their Easter message. This year, Easter will be celebrated on April 16th by all Christian confessions. This rarely happens: it happened in 2014 and it will happen again in 2025. That’s why “the Council of Christian Churches in Luxembourg wishes to express its joy in sharing the message of the Resurrection of Jesus with all devotees”. The issue of Easter date is a controversy that has divided the Churches for a long time and which, despite many efforts and talks, has not been solved yet. Yet, for all Christians, regardless of the confession they belong to, “faith in Resurrection is a source of joy, hope and charity. It is the foundation of faith for every Christian life and is the light that lights it up”, the message goes on. The member Churches of the Council in Luxembourg are 11.