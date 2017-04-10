Sweden: Stockholm, day of mourning for “victims of terrorism in the world”.

A day of mourning all across Sweden today with the flags flying at half staff on public buildings. At 12 pm, a minute’s silence was held to “pay tribute to the victims of terror in Stockholm and in the rest of the world”, the official release on the website of Stockholm city explains. Four people died in the attack in the centre of the Swedish capital last Friday. The bells tolled, and a memorial ceremony was held in the municipal gardens of Stockholm and broadcasted live on Svt, attended among other people by the Mayor of the Swedish capital, Karin Wanngård, and by the Prime Minister, Stefan Löfven; the Royal Family was there too. Today, the capital is going back to its normal life and at 10 am the Åhléns shopping centre that the truck crashed against reopened its doors. Messages of encouragement have been hung next to the shattered shop-window. Yesterday afternoon, Sergels Torg, the city’s central square, was invaded by over 20 thousand people for a big “love rally” (Kärleksmanifestation) and at 02.53 pm, 48 hours after the attack, the participants joined their hands in a long human chain during a minute’s silence. “Fear will not reign, terror will not win”, said the Mayor, Karin Wanngård. “We shall keep building on the niceness and openness that are the distinctive features of our city. If we do it, then terrorism will have lost”.