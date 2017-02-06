Pope Francis: to German Lutherans, “overcoming existing obstacles, by intensifying theological dialogue and strengthening our cooperation”

“The different views that still exist on matters of faith and morals are challenges on the path towards the visible unity for which our faithful long”. Pope Francis said this as he received in audience a delegation from the Evangelical Church in Germany, pointing out that the “pain is particularly felt by the spouses who belong to different denominations”. We have to commit ourselves, in a sensible way, with insistent prayer and all of our strength, to overcoming the existing obstacles, by intensifying theological dialogue and strengthening our cooperation, especially in the service of those who suffer the most and in the preservation of the Creation in danger”, the Pontiff proposed. “Jesus’ urgent call to unity – Pope Francis said – challenges us, as well as the entire human family, at a time when we experience severe lacerations and new forms of exclusion and marginalisation. For this reason, too, our responsibility is great!”. “It is only thanks to the spiritual communion that has grown during our ecumenical journey in the past few decades that we can now deplore together the failures on both sides with regard to unity in the context of the Reformation and later developments”, the Pope observed. “At the same time, in the reality of the one Baptism that makes us brothers and sisters and in our common listening to the Spirit, we know, in a reconciled diversity, how to appreciate the spiritual and theological gifts that we have received from the Reformation”. On 31 October 2017 in Lund, I thanked the Lord for this, and asked for forgiveness for the past; for the future, I would like to reaffirm our unequivocal call to bear joint witness to the Gospel and advance on the path towards full unity”, Pope Francis said, recalling his trip to Sweden: “By doing this together, a desire will also arise to take new paths”. “Let us learn to increasingly ask ourselves: may this initiative be shared with our brothers and sisters in Christ? Can we walk forward together?”. These are the questions for our future journey.