Netherlands: the Churches promoting debates in the run-up to the election. Meeting at The Hague about the “values of politics”

While the Dutch election campaign is getting into its own in the run-up to the election of March 15th, the Churches are getting busy too. At the initiative of the Council of the Churches, a debate will be held at The Hague on February 14th about “the values of politics”, attended by leaders of the Dutch parties Vvd, PvdA, CdA, GroenLinks and Sgp. The intention is to “start talking with the political leaders about the importance of values in politics, in connection with poverty, social inclusion and peace”, and understand “the underlying reasons of their political commitment”. Guest speakers will include mgr. Hans van den Hende, bishop of Rotterdam and president of the Bishops Conference, rev. Karin van den Broeke, president of the Synod of Protestant Churches, and Kees Nieuwerth, Quaker. Also at The Hague, on February 16th, the youth associations have been invited by Cordaid, a Catholic organisation for development, to discuss the “role of young people in matters of peace and security in the Netherlands”, prompted by three questions, as stated in the invitation: “Can a more inclusive approach result in a more effective security policy? How can young people play a constructive role in refugees’ matters? Are young people key to fighting terrorism and radicalisation in Europe?” The purpose of the debate is to find guidelines for the new governments’ agenda. Real-life examples of the role played by Dutch young people in these areas will be presented at the meeting.