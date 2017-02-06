Quotidiano

“We have the same Baptism: we must journey together, without tiring!”. Pope Francis said this today as he received in audience a delegation from the Evangelical Church in Germany. Mentioning the “long collaboration and the expression of an ecumenical relationship that has matured over the years” with the German Lutherans, Pope Francis exhorted those present to “continue to go ahead on this blessed path of fraternal communion, continuing with courage and decisiveness towards an ever fuller unity”. “It is significant that, on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, Evangelical Christians and Catholics seize the occasion of the joint commemoration of the historical events of the past to place Christ newly at the centre of their relations”, Pope Francis continued, recalling that it was precisely the “question of God”, the question of “a merciful God” that was for Luther “the deep passion and driving force of his whole life’s journey”, as Pope Benedict XVI once said. “What moved and unsettled the Reformers was, at heart, indicating the way towards Christ”, Pope Francis pointed out: “It is what should concern us today too, after having newly undertaken, thanks be to God, a joint path”. According to the Pontiff, the year of commemoration of the Reformation “offers us the opportunity to take a further step ahead, looking at the past without rancour, but in accordance with Christ and in communion with Him, to re-propose to the men and women of our time the radical newness of Jesus, the limitless mercy of God: precisely what the Reformers in their time wanted to stimulate”.