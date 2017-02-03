Slovakia: preparations for celebration of Day of conceived child under way in all regions

(Bratislava) – “Celebrate not only your birth but also the moment of your conception. In this way, you will be able to better understand when human life actually starts, and realize that every life, even unborn life, is worth protecting” – this is the main idea of the national campaign celebrating 25 March as the Day of the Conceived Child in Slovakia. According to Marcela Dobesova, president of the civil association Forum for Life, it is the biggest project focusing on education and formation in the area of pro-life issues, as it is supported both by civil and religious circles, which is rather rare. A range of events are being prepared to mark the occasion, and one of the highlights will be an international conference entitled “Choose Life” in Rajecke Teplice. Its 19th edition will focus on the 60 years since the legalization of abortion in former Czechoslovakia, and experts from both countries will reflect not only on the developments of the past decades, but also on the challenges that pro-life and pro-family supporters have to face in the protection of human life from the moment of conception. The conference will be held on 24-25 March and will be preceded by weeks of street work, in which volunteers will speak to people about pro-life issues, give them white ribbons as a symbol of unborn innocent life, and motivate them to celebrate human life at all stages of its development. For more information: www.forumzivota.sk.