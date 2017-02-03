Comece: on the February issue of Europeinfo, EU policy, web news and traceability of minerals

(Brussels) While “Martin Schulz has shown how important the president is and has upgraded the role of Parliament with his leadership” and, with his charismatic personality, managed to bring together the Social Democrats and give prominence to the role of Parliament as never before, now a transition is needed, for which Antonio Tajani “is in a good position, towards a Parliament that does not need a strong president but needs to be strong itself”. This is one of the points of the assessment of the recent appointment of the new president of the EU Parliament as voiced on Europeinfos, the monthly of the Commission of the EU Bishops Conferences (Comece) which has just posted its February issue on line. The subject that is discussed as much in the leading article as in Mari Sol Pérez Guevara’s piece (European Commission) is the relationship between truth and lie, which is extremely relevant both politically and socially, in particular in the world of online news, where now more than ever one should learn to make a distinction between true and false. To support training in this area, in 2017 the EU Commission will launch some pilot projects about “education on the media for everyone”. Also on Comece’s monthly, the just-finished public consultation on the European pillar of social rights at the initiative of the EU Commission and the “not too ambitious” EU regulation launched in 2016 about the traceability of minerals imported by EU companies.