United Kingdom: Baines (Bishop of the Church of England) about Brexit, “the country is split into two and we don’t know what will happen”

According to the Anglican bishop Nick Baines, spokesman of the Church of England for European issues –, who is a well-known commentator on the most important British papers, as well as having written six books on Christianity –, those “who voted to leave Brussels want to avoid any debate about it, but the country is split almost into two, between those who are for the EU and those who are against. There is no such thing as that ‘unanimous mandate for Brexit’ that many people are talking about”. “The majority required for approval of the decision to leave Europe should have been 75%, not 52%, to give the Government a real mandate”, the bishop goes on. “That’s why it is very important that Parliament voted on the issue”. While the Prime Minister, Theresa May, is publishing a White Paper on Brexit, in which she will explain the strategy for divorcing Europe, bishop Baines thinks it will be “an extremely complicated, expensive process, but the ordinary people, who will pay the cost, did not realise that when they voted”. “When the three pro-Brexit ministers, Boris Johnson, David Davis and Liam Fox, promise that the negotiations with Brussels will end favourably, they are hypocrites”, the bishop ends, “because we will not be negotiating with ourselves but with the European Union, and nobody really knows what is going to happen”.