United Kingdom: Baines (Bishop of the Church of England) about Brexit, “a high cost that will be paid for by the poorer ones”

Il vescovo anglicano di Leeds, Nick Baines

A threat for the safety of the United Kingdom and a further impoverishment of the poorer ones, which can already be seen. This is Brexit, according to the bishop of the Church of England, Nick Baines, spokesman for European issues. A few hours after the Prime Minister’s win at the House of Commons, where 498 MPs versus 114 gave her the go-ahead to invoke article no. 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and start divorcing Europe, bishop Baines says he is “worried about Great Britain wanting to leave Nato and withdrawing into itself”. Not to mention the economic cost of this process, “which will be very high”, the bishop says, “and will be paid for by the poorer ones. Even now, more and more people are using our food banks”. The Anglican bishop, a great expert in media, who has 13 thousand “followers” on Twitter and up to 2 thousand visitors on his blog every day, explains to SIR that “the process that led to Westminster’s vote on the legislation that kick-starts Brexit was terrible, because there’d been no preparation”. “David Cameron was confident that the majority of the British would say yes to the EU at the referendum of 23rd June, so he did not have a plan B if it did not happen. This void has caused people to feel insecure and they have only just realised that the government did not know what to do”.