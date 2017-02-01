Sweden: 60 thousand signatures for Juluppropet, the Christian Churches’ campaign for humane immigration

In Sweden, 63,243 people have signed Juluppropet, the “Christmas campaign” launched by the leaders of the 13 Christian Churches present in the country last December 14, for “a humane immigration policy”. The petition included three requests to the government: “All the people receiving asylum in Sweden have a right to family life; elimination of all practical obstacles to family reunion; may all children and all youth have a right to security and future”, as the manifesto says. This initiative of the Churches was fostered by the “drastic change in Swedish policy” in 2016, in relation to migrants and “restrictive asylum laws” approved by the Parliament, above all, the laws regarding over 70 thousand unaccompanied minors arrived in Sweden in 2015. “The Juluppropet initiative is meant to give hope to all the children and boys who now fear to be expelled because there is no place for them here”, declared Bishop Anders Arborelius at the launch of the campaign. Ecumenical collaboration on themes such as migrants and asylum dates back to ten years old in Sweden, too. A similar campaign was also made in 2005, with over 160 thousand signatures. Next 7 February, the complete list of the people taking part in the initiative will be sent to the government, says the campaign site today.