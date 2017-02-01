Pope Francis: audience, “we Christians are men and women of hope”

“We Christians are men and women of hope”. Pope Francis made these off-the-cuff remarks at his general audience catechesis today attended by a crowd of 6,000 people in the Paul VI Hall. The Pontiff focused on hope, stressing the “extraordinary dimension that this virtue takes on in the New Testament, when it meets the novelty which is Jesus Christ, the Paschal event”. “This is clearly visible in the first written text, that is, the First Letter of Saint Paul to the Thessalonians”, Pope Francis explained: “In the reading we have just heard, we can perceive all the freshness and beauty of the first Christian proclamation”. “The community of Thessalonica is a young, recently founded community”, the Pope continued. “Yet, despite its many trials and difficulties, it is rooted in the faith and celebrates with enthusiasm and joy the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus. This is why the Apostle sincerely rejoices with all, since those who are reborn in Easter truly become ‘children of the light and children of the day’ by virtue of their full communion with Christ”.