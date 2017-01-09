Church in Europe: Catholic-Orthodox forum in Paris. Card. Bagnasco visiting Brussels

There’s a double European event this week for SIR, in the forefront of ecclesial initiatives in Brussels and Paris. From today to January 13th, cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, president of the Italian Bishops Conference and the Council of European Bishops Conferences (Ccee), will be visiting Brussels with a group of about 30 young priests from the archdiocese of Genoa. “The visit, as well as being a pastoral one, will also be a chance”, states a notice from Brussels-based Comece, “to gain an insight into the EU policies and above all into the efforts made by Comece and its secretariat”. Meetings have been planned with executives of the European Parliament, the European Commission and the Permanent Representative of Italy to the EU. Mass will be officiated in the chapel of St. Francois at 7 pm tonight, for the Italian community living in Brussels. From today to January 12th, Paris will be hosting the fifth European Catholic-Orthodox Forum, promoted by Ccee with the Ecumenical Patriarchate, in consultation with Europe’s Orthodox churches. The forum will open in the afternoon with the speech of the archbishop of Paris, cardinal André Vingt-Trois. Then, the meeting will be introduced by two co-chairmen of the Forum, the metropolitan Gennadios of Saxima and cardinal Péter Erdő. The chosen theme of the Forum is “Europe threatened by fundamentalist terrorism and the value of human beings and religious freedom”. The Forum will end on Thursday, January 12th, with the adoption of a final message.