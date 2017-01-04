Pope Francis: audience, appeal for prisons to be “places of re-education and reintegration”, not “overcrowded”. Call for prayer for “all detainees around the world”

An appeal that “detention centres might be places of re-education and reintegration into society, and that the living conditions of prisoners might be worthy of human persons”: it was made by Pope Francis before the greetings in Italian that usually mark the end of his Wednesday Audience. “Yesterday, dramatic news came from Brazil of the massacre that took place in the Manaus prison, where violent riots between rival gangs broke out killing dozens”, the Pope began. “I express my sorrow and concern for what happened”. Then the Pontiff invited to “pray for the deceased, their families, and for all the inmates of that prison and those who work there”. Finally, he said off the cuff: “I invite you to pray for the detainees who have died, for those who are alive, and also for all detainees around the world; may prisons be places of reintegration, not overcrowded”. Let us pray to Our Lady, mother of prisoners”, Pope Francis told the 6,000 faithful gathered in the Paul VI Hall today, before praying the Hail Mary with them.