EU: Malta’s presidency, priorities according to the island’s MEPs. Brexit, migration, citizens’ relations

L'eurodeputata maltese Therese Comodini Cachia (foto SIR/Parlamento europeo)

(Brussels)”Malta’s presidency comes at a crucial time, in which the EU will have to deal with a number of challenges: there will be important elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom will probably start the process under article 50” for its voluntary exit from the EU “during our Presidency. Brexit is an unprecedented challenge, and the management of these complex negotiations will affect the future of the EU”. This was said by David Casa, a Maltese MEP, about the six-month presidency of the European Council of Ministers that will be held by Valletta’s government until June. “Security and immigration must stay at the top of the European agenda”, Casa writes on the website of the European Assembly www.europarl.europa.eu. Alfred Sant, another Maltese MEP, claims: “The biggest challenge is making sure clear, honest communication is held between the European Union and the United Kingdom when the Brexit negotiations begin”. “dDspite its small size, Malta will have to face complex political and administrative challenges related to its life. I am sure this commitment will be successfully met”. Therese Comodini Cachia points out, instead: “The biggest challenge the EU must face is making sure citizens are involved in the European issues, as well as making the institutions’ efforts more relevant to solve the citizens’ everyday problems. Though I do not underestimate the challenges that Brexit and Trump’s election have brought in”.