The Netherlands: organ donation law. “Gift or threat?”, debate at Theological Institute Rolduc

The Netherlands is awaiting a vote in the Senate on a law approved by the lower chamber last September, whereby any person over 18 would automatically be registered as an organ donor, unless expressly said otherwise. The question “Is organ donation a gift or a threat?” will be the focus of a debate at the Theological Institute Rolduc of the Diocese of Roermond on 3 February. Taking the floor will be Fr. Lambert Hendriks, moralist theologian and rector of the Rolduc Seminary, who will look into the “ethical implications of organ donation”, the invitation reads. The Dutch law in force provides that any person over 12 can register as a donor, but the current number of donors does not meet the needs. According to the Dutch Transplantation Foundation (Nederlandse Transplantatie Stichting), there were 1,794 patients awaiting an organ at the end of 2016; 2,289 received it (from a living or deceased donor). The need increases by 8% every year. “Although organ donation has many positive aspects, it also raises some questions”, the organisers of the event at the Theological Institute explain: “Is it respectful of the body and of life? Are there economic implications that may threaten it? Is it morally acceptable to distinguish between those who are suitable donors and those who are not?”.