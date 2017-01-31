Germany: new website for German Catholic schools with profiles of all institutes

Catholic schools in Germany introduce themselves to the public with a new national online portal available at www.katholische-schulen.de. New content, supported by an intuitive and innovative website, comes with a wide range of didactic and educational activities offered by 900 independent Catholic schools located throughout the federal state. “The website also features interesting insights into the life of our Catholic schools”, said the Archbishop of Paderborn, Mgr. Hans-Josef Becker, president of the Committee on Schools and Education of the German Bishops’ Conference. “The new projects, concepts and events that are typical of the schools’ Catholic profiles are presented several times”, Archbishop Becker pointed out.

The website is directly linked to the portal of the German Bishops’ Conference www.katolisch.de, which increases the number of possible users who may benefit from the information. The website allows access to the characteristics of each Catholic school in Germany, giving a comprehensive overview of the institutions present in each federated state. Furthermore, the new website comes at a time of great popularity for the Catholic schools in Germany, which, with their 360,000 students, are the first independent educational group in the country – the website reads – thanks to the high value placed on ethics and social participation, and to a strong local dimension.