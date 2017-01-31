European Parliament: international adoptions and Energy Union on plenary agenda. Albania and Bosnia under scrutiny

Parlamento europeo: l'emiciclo nella sede di Bruxelles

(Brussels) “To protect adopted children and their families better, MEPs want the Commission to draft common rules on cross-border recognition of adoptions in EU member states”. A legislative resolution will be put to the vote during a plenary debate on Thursday, 2 February, in Brussels. The day before, on Wednesday 1 February, at the beginning of the plenary sitting, the European Parliament will hold a debate on the “State of the Energy Union”. Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič will present “progress made and next steps to complete the European Energy Union”. Discussion will focus on “energy efficiency, safe supply, smart and competitive pricing for industry and citizens as well as climate commitments”. On Wednesday afternoon, in a debate with the High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, MEPs will discuss threats to the rule of law in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in Gabon and prepare a resolution to be voted on Thursday. On Thursday, the Foreign Affairs Committee will assess progress made by Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina in their reforms towards the European Union. “The rule of law, fighting corruption and protecting media freedom are among the areas that will be evaluated by MEPs”.