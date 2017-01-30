Portugal: Week for Consecrated Life, “Serving life”. Parishes getting busy

As decided by the Portuguese Bishops Conference (Cep), the celebrations for the Week or Consecrated Life, this year focussed on “Consecrated to serve life”, will last until February 2nd. In a press release, the Portuguese Conference of Religious Institutions (Cirp), which organised the event in partnership with the Bishops Commission for vocations and ministries, and with the National Federation of Secular Institutes, hopes “may the Week be concretely accomplished in the dioceses and in the parishes, in the Christian and religious communities, and in all the ecclesiastic places of the country”. In this respect, it wishes the initiative may provide lots of moments and opportunities to pray, meet and meditate, both personally and in the families and associations, “promoting and emphasising the name of the Christian communities and their openness to this key dimension of the work and mission of the Church that is consecrated life”. Lastly, Cirp’s release calls all Christians to “thank God for this gift, for its being in the Church and in the world, and above all in some border areas”. The highlight of the Week’s celebrations, the programme of which may be consulted at http://cirp.pt/site/, will be the 21st Day of Consecrated People, on February 2nd.