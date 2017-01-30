Germany: registrations open for Catholic School of Journalism

Registrations for 2017 are now open at the Institute for the Promotion of Young Journalists (IFP), a Catholic school offering education and training in communications. This year, too, the offer is targeted at young reporters who wish to train as volunteers with the IFP. 2017 is electoral year in Germany both at federal and Lander levels, and this will be one of the focuses of the course. The federal elections, which will appoint the members of the Bundestag, and the elections for the Parliaments of Saarland, Schleswig-Holstein and North Rhine-Westphalia will be an opportunity for applicants to achieve “a rounded personal and stylistic development, complying with ethical guidelines, with training in writing and audiovisual media”, the call for registrations reads. Volunteer aspiring journalists should submit their applications to the IFP no later than 1 March 2017. The candidates admitted to the training will work in team at the editorial offices of German local and national newspapers. They will benefit from three-month traineeships with Church media outlets as well as with other prestigious “secular” newspapers; and for two months, they will receive personal mentoring, voice coaching and tailored training at the headquarters of the school in Munich, Bavaria.