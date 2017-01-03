EU: Malta holding the rotating presidency of the Council. Reviewing asylum system and the Dublin Regulation are two of its goals

Il premier maltese Muscat con il presidente del Consiglio europeo Tusk (foto SIR/UE)

(Brussels) “Strengthening and rationalising the European system of asylum” for fair distribution of the “migration load”: it is the first goal of the Maltese rotating presidency of the EU Council of Ministers, in office from January to 30 June. The presidency will start with an official event in La Valletta on 11 January. In relation to the migration phenomenon, the government of Malta is also planning to review the Dublin Regulation. Apart from the question of managing refugees and migrants, Malta commits itself to the construction of the single market, regarded as “the greater advantage”, the trump card of the EU, “bringing real advantages to our economies, companies, and families”, fostering trade within the EU and protecting consumers. Moreover, the six-monthly programme includes security and fight against terrorism, social inclusion, and “maritime policy” (with detailed goals and measures to be taken). For the complete programme in Maltese, English, German and French: http://www.eu2017.mt/.