COMECE: “common home” and commitment of the Christians, making peace and migrations in the monthly Europeinfos

Mons. Kockerols, al centro, con il card. Marx (presidente Comece) e mons. Ambrosio

(Brussels) “The courage of dreaming about new Europe: a challenge for the Church?” Monique Baujard, former director of the national service for the family and society of the French Bishops’ Conference signed one of the articles in the new issue of “Europeinfos”, the online monthly magazine of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conference of the European Community (COMECE). The issue of January 2017 is online in three languages (English, German and French) http://www.europe-infos.eu/europeinfos/fr/home. The editorial “Crisis of refugees: fighting polarisation and manipulation” was signed by Bishop Msgr. Jean Kockerols, first Vice President of COMECE. Other articles are about making peace, commitment of the Church, agriculture, climate change, and the process of community integration in relation to current challenges.