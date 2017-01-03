CCEE: preparations underway for 5th European Catholic-Orthodox Forum in Paris. Fundamentalism, dialogue, human dignity

The 5th European Catholic-Orthodox Forum promoted by the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE) will take place in Paris from 9 to 12 January. “This is the fifth edition of the Forum – the website of the ecclesial body chaired by Card. Angelo Bagnasco reads – which will see the participation of 12 representatives from the Orthodox Churches in Europe and 12 delegates from the Catholic Church”. Europe – this is the current context – is faced with the “fear of terrorism” and the challenge of “fundamentalism”. The Forum will be an opportunity to reflect on current affairs, on the role of Christianity and of ecumenical dialogue, and on “the value of the human person and religious freedom”. The Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe has 39 members: 33 Bishops’ Conferences, the Archbishops of Luxembourg and of the Principality of Monaco, the Maronite Archbishop of Cyprus, the Bishop of Chişinău (Moldova), the Eparchial Bishop of Mukachevo, and the Apostolic Administrator of Estonia. According to the website http://www.ccee.eu/, the 39 members of CCEE “spread over a territory comprising 45 nations”. The CCEE Secretariat is based in St. Gallen (Switzerland).