Norway: Oslo, Feast of Consecrated Life at new Cathedral of St. Olav

The Feast of Consecrated Life will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Oslo on 2 February. Established by Pope John Paul II in 1997, the Day will be “an opportunity for all consecrated persons to renew their vows together, and will also offer the entire Church a chance to focus on consecrated life, a form of Christian life which is of fundamental importance for the life of the Church of all times”, the website of the Diocese of Oslo explains. Bishop Bernt Eidsvig invites everyone to participate in a Pontifical Mass at the new Cathedral of St Olav, on Thursday, 2 February, at 6pm. After the homily, the consecrated persons present will have the opportunity to renew their vows. Consecrated life had disappeared from Norway with the Reformation, but was brought back by the Catholic Church in the mid 1800s. The Salesian Sisters of the Daughters of Mary were among the first orders to be reintroduced. Consecrated life in Norway today can count on the presence of 24 different orders and congregations, both male and female.