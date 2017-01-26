Poland: Mgr. Ciereszko (Bishops’ Conference), “Day of Islam useful for understanding between Muslims and Catholics”

On 26 January, after the end of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the Polish Church celebrates the Day of Islam whose main theme this year is mercy. The town of Bialystok in northeastern Poland, chief town in the region with the largest population of Muslims, was chosen as the venue for the official ceremony organised by the Joint Council of Catholics and Muslims and the Committee for Dialogue with Non-Christian Religions of the Polish Bishops’ Conference. Among the invitees to the celebrations are diplomats from several Islamic countries as well as the representatives of the two Muslim communities officially registered in Poland: the community composed of about 6,000 people, mostly of Tartar origin, and the Islamic League which brings together Muslims living in Poland for work or study reasons (some 25,000 people). Mgr. Henryk Ciereszko, President of the Commission for Dialogue with Non-Christian Religions of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, highlights that “that would be first and foremost a prayer meeting inspired by the Message of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue for Ramadan and the Feast of Id Al Fitr”, but also “an opportunity to counter violence together” in “the context of the terrorist attacks and the Middle East war”.