Education: EU Commission, 678 thousand Erasmus grants in a year. Spain, the most popular destination

Jyrki Katainen, vicepresidente della Commissione europea

(Brussels) In 2001, the Erasmus programme “enabled an unprecedented number of European, 678 thousand, to study, train, work and volunteer abroad”. Such figures have been reported by the EU Commission, in the year the Erasmus programme celebrates its 30th anniversary. Also in 2015, the European Union invested 2.1 billion euros in over 19,600 projects, involving 69 thousand organisations. Jyrki Katainen, deputy president in charge of employment who was an Erasmus student at Leicester University (UK) himself, states: “Education is essential, because it provides people with the knowledge, skills, abilities and talents they need to make the most of their potentials and of any opportunity that comes along. Mobility broadens our horizons and makes us stronger. The Erasmus programme can give us all this”. As a former Erasmus student, he states, “I experienced all that myself. I also encourage other students, and above all teachers, trainers, child entertainers and students of schools and vocational courses, to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Erasmus+ programme”. In 2015, Erasmus+ was further extended, so that now universities can send and take in over 28 thousand students to and from non-European countries. France, Germany and Spain are the three countries that most students come from, while Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom are the most popular destinations for the Erasmus+ students.