Surrogacy: Renard (FAFCE – Catholic families), “Court of Strasburg’s decision protects children”

(Brussels) FAFCE (Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe) welcomes a “decision strengthening protection of children, which is also a sign against surrogacy human trafficking”, with respect to the judgement of the Grande Chambre of the European Court of Human Rights. The judgement was issued yesterday, in relation to the “Paradiso-Campanelli vs. Italy” case. The judgement confirmed the decision of Italian authorities not to give the couple the possibility of registering a child obtained in Russia from a “surrogated mother”, with no biological links with the couple itself. “It was really positive that the Court acknowledged the right of States not to legitimise surrogacy agreements”, declared President of FAFCE Antoine Renard, confirming “the need to defend the rights of children born from surrogacy. The Court halted the current dangerous trend of a ‘right to a child’”. Thus the Court forbade “private adoption founded on contractual relations between individuals, restricting the right of adoptive parents to take foreign minors to Italy to the cases in which international adoption rules are respected”, said a note by FAFCE, appreciating the fact that the legislator “protects minors from illegal practices, some of which may be regarded as human trafficking”. The judgement encourages us to continue the struggle against surrogacy”.