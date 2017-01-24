Uk: Supreme Court: let Westminster Parliament vote on Brexit

So, Gina, the manager, and Deir Dos Santos, the Spanish hairdresser, managed to give Westminster back its right to decide whether to invoke article no. 50 of the EU Treaty that would kick-start Brexit. The Supreme Court, the British final court of appeal, rejected the appeal made by Prime Minister Theresa May, who had uselessly claimed that her prerogatives entitled her, and only her, to start divorcing the other twenty-seven members of the EU. The decision, which is xtremely important from a constitutional point of view, does not change the substance of Brexit, though. All Tory MPs will actually vote to uphold people’s vote at the referendum of June 23rd 2016, when 52% of British decided to leave Brussels, and Labour leader Corbyn too said he does not want to get in the way of the law, under which the Government could start divorcing the EU even tomorrow. The Liberal Democrats and Scottish Nationalists, as well as some Labour members, will vote against. The eleven judges, all gathered together for the first time since 1876, also ruled out that the Scottish, Northern Irish and Welsh devolved Parliaments may be entitled to lay down the law on article no. 50, thus removing a major obstacle from the government’s way. Actually, Scotland has always been against the idea of leaving the European Single Market, and Northern Ireland is waiting for a new election.