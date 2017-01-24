Pope Francis: Social Communications Day, “view the world with realism and trust”

“Access to the media – thanks to technological progress – makes it possible for countless people to share news instantly and spread it widely” but “that news may be good or bad, true or false”. This is the beginning of Pope Francis’ Message for the 51st World Day of Social Communications on the theme: “Fear not, for I am with you” (Is. 43:5). Communicating hope and trust in our time. “The early Christians – he writes – compared the human mind to a constantly grinding millstone; it is up to the miller to determine what it will grind: good wheat or worthless weeds. Our minds are always ‘grinding’, but it is up to us to choose what to feed them”. Pope Francis encourages everyone “to engage in constructive forms of communication that reject prejudice towards others and foster a culture of encounter, helping all of us to view the world around us with realism and trust”.