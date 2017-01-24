Pope Francis: Social Communications Day, “read reality through the right ‘lens’”

“An open and creative style of communication that never seeks to glamourize evil but instead to concentrate on solutions and to inspire a positive and responsible approach on the part of its recipients”. Pope Francis wrote this in his Message for the 51st World Day of Social Communications, in which he invites everyone to “offer the people of our time storylines that are at heart ‘good news’”. “In and of itself, reality has no one clear meaning”, the Pope observes. “Everything depends on the way we look at things, on the ‘lens’ we use to view them. If we change that lens, reality itself appears different. So how can we begin to ‘read’ reality through the right ‘lens’? For us Christians, that lens can only be the good news”. “This good news – Jesus himself –“, Pope Francis points out, “is not good because it has nothing to do with suffering, but rather because suffering itself becomes part of a bigger picture. It is seen as an integral part of Jesus’ love for the Father and for all mankind”.