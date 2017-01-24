Poland: prayers for reconciliation of Christians in the prisons of Wronki and Poznan

“Reconciliation is God’s gift to all Creation”, points out don Tomasz Siuda, priest of the Latin rite and co-president of the Ecumenical Group of Poznan. The initiative for the reconciliation of the Churches, launched this year by the Group, emphasises the importance of prayer and “of opening one’s heart to the Lord and to one’s neighbours”. And it is a pastor of the Pentecostal church and an ex convict, Adam Kalinowski, who holds the sermon during the prayers celebrated for the Ecumenical Week, on Monday 23rd and on Tuesday 24th January, in the maximum-security prison of Wronki and in the detention centre of Poznan. Kalinowski, who is also the chaplain of the prison, shares with the people taking part in the celebrations the story of a difficult life. In the evening, the rites for the Week for Christian Unity will go on in Poznan with Taizé prayers in the Church of St Adalbert where Orthodox Vespers will be celebrated on 13th February for the Day of Saints Cyril and Methodius. The Ecumenical Group of Poznan, founded in 2002, brings together the priests of six Christian churches of the city. As they regularly meet all through the year, they also involve many young people in Taizé prayers “for a more prominent unity of the Church”.