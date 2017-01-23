Pope Francis: to the members of the Anti-mafia Investigation Department (DIA), let the members of the mafia “stop, end hurting people, convert themselves, and change their lives”. The mafia’s money “is bloody”

“I beg the fair and merciful God to touch the hearts of the men and women of the different mafias, that they may stop, end hurting people, convert themselves, and change their lives”. This is the appeal that closed the Pope’s speech to the members of the Anti-mafia Investigation and Anti-Terrorism Department (DIA). “Money from dirty dealings and mafia crimes is bloody money and produces unfair power”, Francis warned: “And everybody knows that the devil gets in through the pockets; it is there that the first corruption happens”, he added, off the cuff. To the people there, the Pope asked to “go on, not lose heart, but keep fighting corruption, abuse, mafia and terrorism”. “I am aware of the fact that your job involves risking your lives or other dangers, for you and for your families”, Francis admitted: “I know this – he added, off the cuff –, and I know there are other risks and dangers too, for you and for your families. The mafia’s behaviour does this. “That’s why your job needs extra passion, sense of duty and mental strength”, the Pope went on: “And so do we, all of us residents who benefit from your work”, he also added, still off the cuff. “Rest assured that I am really very close to you, in your work, and I pray for you”, Francis said twice, also off the cuff, ensuring the magistrates of his “support, prayers and sympathy”.